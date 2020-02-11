Officials: Highway traffic fatalities increase in 2019

A preliminary count shows highway traffic fatalities in Kentucky increased by 10 last year.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Office of Highway Safety said in a statement on Monday that initial data found 734 fatalities in 2019, compared to 724 in 2018.

Transportation Secretary Jim Gray says a 2020 Recommended Highway Plan calls for safety improvements including the installation of guardrails.

In addition, officials at the Office of Highway Safety say the agency is increasing efforts to encourage safe driving habits.

The count will remain preliminary until all highway crash data is collected. A final report will be released in April.

