Officials: Jet fuel lands on Los Angeles school playgrounds

Jet fuel dumped by an aircraft making an emergency return to Los Angeles International Airport fell onto schools Tuesday.

Los Angeles Unified School District police say about 40 children and adults were affected.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department says skin irritations were treated with soap and water and no one needed to be taken to a hospital.

The Federal Aviation Administration says in a statement that Delta Air Lines Flight 89 declared an emergency after departing Los Angeles International Airport for Shanghai, China. It landed without incident.

The airline says the jet had an engine issue and dumped fuel to reduce weight.

