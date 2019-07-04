Officials: Morgantown breaks Guinness World Record with World's Largest Paperball Fight

During this year's Green River Catfish Festival in Morgantown, community members attempted to break a world record -- a were successful, according to local officials.

According to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor, Morgantown now holds the title of hosting the World's Largest Paperball Fight.

The Guinness World Record attempt took place at 7:00 p.m. on July 4 on the upper tennis court.

According to Phillip Robertson with Guinness World Records, who attended the Catfish Festival on Thursday night, the previous record was set three or four years ago in Canada with 283 people.

Chief Taylor said he believes Morgantown broke that record Thursday night by around 300 people over the previous world record.

The Catfish Festival continues through July 6 with various events.