Officials believe Tompkinsville business is a 'total loss' after fire

Wednesday morning smoke could still be seen coming out of Mark's Hometown Foods as firefighters and business owners evaluated the damage.

Around 9 p.m. Tuesday firefighters responded to a fire at the business.

Six area fire departments, around 15 fire trucks, and eight tankers battled the flames.

"The [police department] got here about two minutes after and they said it was fully engulfed, and we probably were on the scene within five minutes and we found a lot of flames coming out the front on the left-hand side of the doors," said Morris Adams, Fire Chief with the Tompkinsville Volunteer Fire Department.

Crews stayed on scene fighting the flames until around two in the morning working to contain the fire from spreading to a business next door.

"It got a little smoke damage, but you know, everybody that was here last night said, 'We don't know how you all saved it' cause, I mean, it got hot on that side," said Adams.

Officials told 13 News the building has been in the community for years, but for the past three years, it has been Mark's Hometown Foods.

Wednesday, in the daylight, firefighters and business owners got a better look at the damage.

"I don't know, me and the lady that owns it was talking about it this morning and it's probably over one million dollars, a total loss," said Adams.

Firefighters believe the fire started in the ceiling, though they are bringing in a fire marshal to investigate.

