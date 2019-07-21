Officials investigating after body found in Ohio River

A body was recovered from the Ohio River on Sunday, Kentucky State Police confirm.

Troopers said the call came in around 1 p.m., of a body in the river near Milton, Ky., in Trimble County. Officials say the call came from a boater who saw the body while on the water.

Kentucky State Police officers responded, and recovered the body from the river.

It will be taken to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy, according to officials.

No further information is known at this time.

This information comes from WBKO's sister-station in Louisville, WAVE.