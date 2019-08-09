Officials quarantine truck with potentially hazardous material outside T.J. Samson Hospital

Friday morning around 11:00 a.m. Glasgow Fire Department and Glasgow Police responded to a call of potentially hazardous material outside T.J. Samson Hospital in Glasgow.

When officials responded they found four individuals, who were unloading boxes from the truck, that were all experiencing difficulty breathing and burning of the skin.

Firefighters quarantined those four individuals and brought in their hazmat team to investigate.

"We did go in and check, did not see anything obvious our chemical meters and detectors did not find anything so, and as a precaution, we did shut down traffic around the hospital just until we knew what was going on," said Brian Shirley, Assistant Chief of the Glasgow Fire Department.

Officials closed off the section of the parking lot where the truck is located, which is used for shipping and receiving, and called in additional hazmat officials from Nashville.

"We had a fantastic response today from our local emergency response teams, Glasgow Fire Department, Glasgow Police Department, they were here very very quickly and made sure everybody was safe and that the area was contained," said Stacey Biggs, Executive Vice President for Marketing, Planning, and Development for T.J. Samson Hospital.

Hospital officials say, though the area is blocked off, they want the community to avoid the area and give emergency responders room to investigate.

The four individuals affected by the exposure were admitted into the hospital as a precaution and were later released.

We will update this story once more information is available.

