Officials looking for escaped inmate from prison in Muhlenberg Co.

Wed 11:06 PM, Apr 10, 2019

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky, (WBKO) -- Muhlenberg County Dispatch and Kentucky State Police Post 2 say an inmate has escaped from the Green River Correctional Complex.

In a Facebook post, Dispatch described the inmate, Charles Pedigo, as being a white male in his mid-forties, standing at 5'9" tall and weighing 230 pounds. They say he has a short goatee and green eyes.

Pedigo was reportedly incarcerated on drug-related charges. They say he has Allen, Hardin and Simpson County ties.

Dispatch has advised Muhlenberg County residents to use caution outdoors, keep your home locked and secure, and to report any suspicious activity to authorities.

