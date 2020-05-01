Officials searching for person who jumped from the walking bridge in Bowling Green

According to Bowling Green Fire Department, they received a call around 5:30 PM that two people had jumped from the College Street walking bridge.

Officials say one of the individuals stated the other person did not come back up out of the water.

Various agencies were on the scene to help with the search.

Gott Volunteer Fire Department has one boat, Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department had two boats in the water, one using a sonar.

Operations have suspended as of 7:45 PM on May 1st.

The search will resume in the morning.