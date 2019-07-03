Officials urge caution on Kentucky River due to Jim Beam fire

The Commonwealth of Kentucky Energy and Environmental Cabinet is urging users of Kentucky River to exercise caution due to the Jim Beam bourbon warehouse fire.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the Frankfort, Kentucky - City Hall account said in part: "Kentucky Energy and Environmental Cabinet officials anticipate that runoff from the bourbon fire will create conditions that include water discoloration, foaming, and an odor. The runoff is anticipated to create low dissolved oxygen levels, which could have a serious impact on the aquatic life in the river, including substantial fish kills."

Woodford County Emergency Management Director Drew Chandler told our sister station WKYT that two barrel warehouses at a Jim Beam aging facility caught fire around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Chandler says one warehouse initially caught fire with flames spreading to the second structure.

Crews were able to put out the flames in the second warehouse. Flames were still visible in the first warehouse five hours after the fire started.