Officials urge protesters to get tested for coronavirus

Health officials in Kentucky’s largest city are urging protesters to get tested for the coronavirus.

In addition, the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness said in a statement that protesters should take precautions that include wearing face masks, staying in small groups that are 6 feet apart, and using signs and noisemakers instead of yelling.

The city has had days of protests demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, a black woman who was killed by police in her home in Louisville in March. The demonstrations also erupted over the death of a black man in Minneapolis - George Floyd - in an encounter with police.