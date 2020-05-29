Ohio Co. Sheriff's Office looking for suspect after accident in stolen car

The Ohio County Sheriff's Office is asking for information for an investigation involving an Owensboro man.

On Tuesday, May 26 at 12:31 a.m., the Ohio County Central Dispatch Center received a call of a single-vehicle collision on the 6500 block of State Route 54 W.

The Ohio County Sheriff's Office, the Fordsville Area Constable, Kentucky State Police, Daviess County Sheriff's Office, and Ohio County EMS were dispatched to the scene.

Officers were advised the car involved was a confirmed stolen vehicle from the Owensboro area.

The driver of the vehicle then attempted to steal the vehicle of a motorist that had stopped to render aid. The motorist was able to stop the suspect from stealing his truck. The suspect then ran through a yard and into an adjacent wood line.

When they arrived, law enforcement units searched the area but were unable to find the suspect.

With the assistance of the Daviess County Sheriff's Office and Owensboro Police Department, the suspect was identified as Ethan Dixon Jones of Owensboro.

The investigation is still ongoing and criminal charges are pending. The Ohio County Sheriff's Office is asking that if the public has any other information regarding this incident, please call 270.298.4411.