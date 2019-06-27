Collision ends in death of young Beaver Dam woman

The Ohio County Sheriff's Office says a young woman from Beaver Dam has died after a collision.

On Wednesday evening at 7:27 p.m., the Ohio County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of an accident at the 12000 block of Highway 231 N in Utica.

Witness statements tell them a Chevy Cobalt was driving southbound while a Perdue Farm's tractor trailer was moving northbound.

They say the Chevy lost control and ran into the path of the semi. Both vehicles impacted in the northbound lane.

The driver of the Chevy, 19-year-old Kaytlin Morgan, of Beaver Dam, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ohio County Coroner's Office.

Charles Shepherd, of Hartford, drove the semi truck.

The exact cause of the collision is still under investigation.