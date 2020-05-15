Ohio County COVID-19 cases grow by 10

On Friday May 15, 2020 the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 19 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases – 4 in Daviess County, 4 in Henderson County, 10 in Ohio County, and 1 in Webster County. The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 570. Twenty people in the district are currently hospitalized. Of the 570 confirmed cases in the district, 67 (12%) have required hospitalization. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 377 (66%). As of May 14, 2020 the state of Kentucky was reporting 7,225 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 328 statewide deaths.

The health department will continue to offer free COVID-19 testing next week. Curbside testing will be available at our clinic sites in McLean and Webster Counties on Tuesday. We will also provide testing from our mobile unit in Fordsville, Kentucky in Ohio County on Tuesday. Testing will be available at our Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, and Union County locations on Wednesday. To schedule an appointment visit the GRDHD website, https://healthdepartment.org, and follow the COVID-19 Test prompts. You must be pre-registered to be tested. If you are sick, experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including but not limited to a fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, or feel you have a medical emergency, call your health care provider.

