Ohio County COVID-19 cases total 144

On Thursday May 21, 2020 the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 10 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases - 4 in Daviess County, 3 in Henderson County, and 3 in Ohio County. The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 609. Thirteen people in the district are currently hospitalized. Of the 609 confirmed cases in the district, 70 (11%) have required hospitalization. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 444 (73%). As of May 20, 2020 the state of Kentucky was reporting 8,167 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 376 statewide deaths.

The health department will continue to offer free COVID-19 testing. The testing schedule will be posted soon. To schedule an appointment visit the GRDHD website, https://healthdepartment.org, and follow the COVID-19 Test prompts. You must be pre-registered to be tested. If you are sick, experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including but not limited to a fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty

breathing, or feel you have a medical emergency, call your health care provider. Kroger will be providing testing at the Ohio County Fairgrounds this week through today. Next week, testing will be provided at Henderson Community and Technical College from May 26 through May 28.

To sign-up for the Kroger testing site visit www.thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing .

The health department wants to reinforce this guidance with the community:

- Stay home, avoid crowds and social distance.

- Avoid close contact with people who are sick (fever, cough, sneeze, and difficulty breathing).

- To avoid close contact, stay at least 6 feet away from others.

- Wear a cloth face cover when you have to go out in public.

- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

- Stay home when you are sick.

- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

- To avoid coughing into your hands, you can cough into your elbow.

- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

- If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Adults over 60 and people who have severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease seem to be at higher risk for more serious COVID-19 illness. Those individuals should be extra vigilant and stay home. To help answer the community’s questions about COVID-19, the Kentucky Department for Public health has set up a website with the latest guidance and information for Kentucky residents –www.kycovid19.ky.gov. The public can also call the Kentucky COVID-19 hotline at 800-722-5725.

The cases being reported from the Green River District Health Department have been investigated and confirmed locally. These cases are then reported to the Kentucky Department for Public Health.

Additional demographic information includes*

Average age: 43

Age range: 7 months old – 93

Male – 55.6%

Female – 44.4%

*Not all demographic information is available because of incomplete reporting from a testing site.

