Ohio County Deputies looking for man believed to be armed, on charges of sexual abuse

Deputies in Ohio County are on the search for a man they believe is also armed for charges of sexual abuse of a victim under twelve.

Authorities are searching for 40-year-old Stephen Alexander Weikel.

He stands at 6'0 and weighs 230 pounds.

Weikel is wanted for 12 counts of sexual abuse of a victim under 12, being a persistent felon offender and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

If you have any information on Weikel's whereabouts, please call (270) 298-4411.

