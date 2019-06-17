Ohio County Police arrest 20-year-old caught performing a sexual act outside homeowners window

The Ohio County Sheriff's Office responded to a trespassing complaint on Thursday, June 13th on Mt. Pleasant Road in Cromwell.

A surveillance camera alerted the homeowner that there was a man looking in the window of the home.

According to police, after looking at the surveillance video, they determined the perpetrator was performing a sexual act while looking inside a window of the home. After the footage was posted to social media by the victim, the perpetrator was identified as 20-year-old Jacob Stewart.

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for Stewart and he was arrested. Stewart is lodged in the Ohio County Detention Center.

Stewart was charged with the following:

Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree

Indecent exposure, 2nd Degree

Criminal Trespassing 3rd Degree

13 News was unable to obtain a mug shot of Stewart at this time.

