The Ohio County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help locating a missing Hartford woman.

OCSO said in a post on Facebook Thursday that 32-year-old Melissa Emery was last seen approximately one week ago.

Emery is described as 5'5", 160 lbs, blue eyes, and brown hair.

She may be in the company of a man in Ohio County or the Paducah area.

If you have any information on the location of Emery or if you see her, please call 270-298-4411.