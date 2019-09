The Ohio County Sheriff's Office is looking for two men after they received a call about a suspicious vehicle with two men offering candy to a young child.

The incident happened in the Fordsville area on Monday. The vehicle was described as a two-tone 88 to 98 model Chevy pickup truck, light blue on top and very bottom with darker blue in the middle.

Anyone with information about the driver of the truck should contact the Ohio County Sheriff's Office at 270-298-4411.