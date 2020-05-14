Ohio County adds 8 more cases of COVID-19

On Thursday May 14, 2020 the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 14 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases – 3 in Daviess County, 2 in Henderson County, 8 in Ohio County, and 1 in Webster County. The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 551.

Ohio County has 118 total confirmed cases and 61 recoveries with 10 people ever hospitalized.

Twenty people in the district are currently hospitalized. Of the 551 confirmed cases in the district, 67 (12%) have required hospitalization. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 371 (67%). As of May 13, 2020 the state of Kentucky was reporting 7,080 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 326 statewide deaths.

The health department will continue to offer free COVID-19 testing next week. Curbside testing will be available at our clinic sites in McLean and Webster Counties on Tuesday. We will also provide testing from our mobile unit in Fordsville, Kentucky in Ohio County on Tuesday. Testing will be available at our Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, and Union County locations on Wednesday. To schedule an appointment visit the GRDHD website,

https://healthdepartment.org, and follow the COVID-19 Test prompts. You must be pre-registered to be tested. If you are sick, experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including but not limited to a fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, or feel you have a medical emergency, call your health care provider.

Kroger will also will be providing testing at the Ohio County Fairgrounds next week Tuesday –Thursday. To sign-up for the Kroger testing site visit

https://www.thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing .

