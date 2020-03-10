Ohio County man charged with kidnapping and rape

On Monday, the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for help on Hall Lane in Hartford from a woman who stated that she had been assaulted by Brian Damron.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the victim with serious physical injury to her face and body. The woman advised it was dark and that she heard a 4-wheeler outside her house. According to OCSO, she said that she had went outside to see who was on the 4-wheeler, and while she was outside looking around, she was ambushed by her

ex-boyfriend, Brian Damron.

The victim stated that Damron grabbed her and began to assault her. She had a firearm on her person which was retrieved by Damron and a struggle ensued over the firearm. The firearm was discharged twice during the struggle. Neither the victim or Damron were struck by the discharged weapon. The victim said she was then dragged through the woods. Damron took her into the woods where the victim was assaulted physically and sexually. The report said she was taken back to Damron’s home which was close by. The abuse continued throughout the night and when Damron fell asleep the victim was able to escape. She was able to run for her life and call 9-1-1.

When officers arrived, Damron was located in his home. Damron was taken into custody without incident.

Due to the complexity of the case and the injuries sustained by the victim, the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Owensboro Police Department. The Owensboro Police Department was able to bring a K-9 to the scene for an article search of the property. The K-9 was able to locate several items crucial to the investigation that were seized as evidence of the crime.

Brian Damron lodged in the Ohio County Detention Center and charged with the following:

Murder- Domestic violence (Attempt)

Strangulation 1st Degree

Rape, 1st degree- Domestic Violence

Sodomy 1st degree- Domestic Violence

Kidnapping- Adult

Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

