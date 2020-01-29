Ohio County man steals dump truck, leads to police chase and arrest

An Ohio County man is behind bars after a police chase through Grayson County.

The Grayson County Sheriff's Office says a deputy saw a dump truck traveling in the Big Clifty area that fit the description of a dump truck that had been reported stolen Monday, January 27th at around 3:25 p.m.

The Sheriff's Office says they tried to make a traffic stop when the driver of the stolen dump truck refused to stop.

The suspect 37-year-old Richard Rusher, of Hartford, continued on Hardin Springs Rd. in Big Clifty and turned off-road into a cut cornfield. The dump truck continued through the cornfield where the Officer's cruiser could not go and came to a final stop against a tree leaning over a steep incline.

Another officer with the Sheriff's Office later made a traffic stop where the passenger fled on foot. The passenger was arrested and identified as the driver of the stolen dump truck.

The driver of the vehicle had picked up Rusher walking along the roadway.

Rusher was charged with Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree, Fleeing or Evading 2nd Degree (on foot), Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, Receiving Stolen Property O/$10,000, Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree, Disregarding Stop Sign and Reckless Driving and was taken to the Grayson County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing and additional criminal charges are possible.