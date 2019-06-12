Ohio County awarded funds for pavement improvements

During Tuesday's Ohio County Fiscal Court meeting, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Department of Rural and Municipal Aid announced $302,887 in discretionary funds for vital resurfacing work along sections of three county roads.

Resurfacing work will address:

·Hamlin Chapel Road

·Bald Knob Road

·Horace Martin Loop

The resurfacing repairs will be address existing surface cracks, potholes, raveling, and base failures. The project will impact about 40 families that depend on the roads to get to and from work and school..

“I am pleased to see discretionary funding directed at maintaining the infrastructure of Ohio County,” said Sen. C.B. Embry. “Keeping roads well-maintained enhances safety and keeps the citizens of Ohio County keep moving.”