The Ohio County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teen girl.

The office says Aliyah Atkins, 15, was last seen on Sunday, January 12.

They say at that time, Atkins was wearing a gray t-shirt, black leggings, and white Crocs while carrying two back-packs.

If you have seen her or know where she may be, please contact Ohio County Sheriff's Office at 270-298-4411 as soon as possible.