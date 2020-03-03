Ohio County woman charged with attempted murder

A woman was arrested for attempted murder in Ohio County Tuesday morning after allegedly firing shots at her boyfriend.

The Ohio County Sheriff's Office was called to a home on Harmons Ferry Road where Barry Sutton said there was an argument between his son, Brandon Sutton, and his son's girlfriend, Kimberly Austin.

Barry Sutton said the argument continued to the driveway where Austin fired a handgun at his son. Both Sutton's told OCSO that Austin had assaulted Brandon with a weapon causing a serious injury to his head.

When deputies arrived, both Suttons were outside the home and said Austin was inside and armed. She was taken into custody without incident. According to the report she indicated she shot at her boyfriend and then threw the handgun in a field. The handgun was recovered in a field behind the residence.

Austin was charged with Attempted Murder, Wanton Endangerment 1st, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Assault 2nd (Domestic Violence).

