Ohio County woman tried to sell own child, now charged with human trafficking

HARTFORD, Ky. (WBKO) -- A woman in Hartford is being charged with promoting human trafficking of her own child.

According to officials, Crystal Smiley was arrested after a month-long human trafficking investigation.

Kentucky State Police was notified by social services that Smiley was trying to sell her child to a family member.

Smiley has been arrested and is facing the charges of Sell or Purchase of a Child for Adoption and Promoting Human Trafficking.

Anyone with more information on the case is urged to call Kentucky State Police Post 16.

 
