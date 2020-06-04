Ohio and Allen counties each add 3 COVID-19 cases

Allen County and Ohio County both add three more positive COVID-19 cases to their totals.

The Green River District Health Department reported 10 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in their district – 5 in Daviess County, 1 in Henderson, 3 in Ohio County, and 1 in Union County. That brought the total COVID-19 cases in the district is 709. Fourteen people in the district were listed as currently hospitalized. Of the 709 confirmed cases in the district, 83 (12%) have required hospitalization. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 572 (81%).

*Not all demographic information is available

because of incomplete reporting from a testing

site.

The Scottsville-Allen County COVID-19 Coronavirus Group reported their additional cases Thursday morning. The report included 45 total recoveries from the virus and three deaths.