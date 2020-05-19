Ohio man, woman arrested for trafficking cocaine in Hart County

An Ohio man and woman have been arrested after police say they found evidence of drug trafficking.

On Monday, May 18, a Hart County Sheriff's deputy responded to an injury accident at the 67 mile marker of I-65 N.

The deputy, assisted by a conservation officer from the Department of Fish and Wildlife, discovered a pipe typically used to smoke narcotics inside the car.

With further investigation, officers say they found evidence of narcotics trafficking, narcotics possession, and drug paraphernalia.

50-year-old Michael J. Biegaj, of Oregon, Ohio, and 30-year-old Lea M. Williams, of Toledo, were taken into custody, charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of a legend drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They were booked in the Hart County Jail after being medically cleared at The Medica Center at Caverna.