Old Friends closing satellite division in southern Kentucky

A thoroughbred retirement organization says it will close a satellite division based at a racetrack in southern Kentucky.

Old Friends officials say the division based at Kentucky Downs track at Franklin will close at the end of July. It says the Franklin operation is home to seven Old Friends retirees.

Those retires include Canadian Horse of the Year Thornfield, Kentucky Turf Stakes winner Rumor Has It, and Grade 2 winner Ball Four. The Franklin division opened to the public in June 2015 and tours were scheduled and conducted by staff at the Simpson County tourism office.

Old Friends officials say the seven retired horses will be returned to the organization's Georgetown farm in central Kentucky. The horses are currently expected to ship on July 25.