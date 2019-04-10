On Tap To Reach 80° Again Wednesday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Tuesday, April 10, 2019

After a foggy start, we wound up with our first 80° day of the year Tuesday! Very warm temps continue for a couple more days. We look to reach 80° once again Wednesday and possibly low 80s Thursday! Strong gusty winds pick up ahead of a system that will move in early Friday morning with showers and thunderstorms. We could see wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph which could bring down a few trees and power lines. We will clear up and cool down a bit for the weekend with the next chance of rain arriving on Saturday evening. Showers and thunderstorms continue into Sunday before ending. Temperatures will return to more seasonable readings in the 60s Monday then back into the mid-70s Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY: Continued Sunny and Warm

High 80, Low 61, winds SE-9

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Windy and Warm - Rain After Midnight

High 83, Low 57, winds S-20, gusts 40

FRIDAY: Morning Showers, then Partly Sunny

High 73, Low 45, winds W-15, gusts 30

