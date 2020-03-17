'Once Upon A Child' offering curbside service

'Once Upon A Child' is still buying your gently used items.

Customers can drop off their buys at the curbside. Just call the store when you arrive and the staff will come out and gather your information and items to drop off.

Customers can also pick up their buys via curbside, just again call the store when you arrive and a staff member will bring out your quote, passed items, and cash.

Customers can also purchase items from their Facebook page and those items can be picked up curbside. Call the store when you arrive and a staff member will bring out your purchases and a receipt.