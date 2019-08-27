Once We Get Past The Rain, It'll Be Nice!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Tuesday, August 27, 2019

Widespread rain kept things damp and dreary Monday. Tuesday will be yet another day with plenty of clouds along with numerous showers and storms before we dry out. Once a frontal system clears our region Tuesday night, we will be treated to some GORGEOUS weather for the remainder of the week! With abundant sunshine returning, highs will top out in the low 80s Wednesday and Thursday with cool, comfy lows in the upper 50s! Readings warm a little this weekend, but sunshine looks to last into Labor Day.

TUESDAY: Breezy with Showers and A Few Thunderstorms

High 84, Low 64, winds SW-11, shifting NW late

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Pleasant

High 83, Low 57, winds NW-7

THURSDAY: Sunny, Continued Pleasant

High 83, Low 58, winds N-8

