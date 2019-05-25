One Campaign Advocacy Organization holds advocacy and action gathering

The One Campaign Advocacy Organization held an advocacy and action gathering Saturday evening in downtown Bowling Green.

The meeting brings people together to write letters to Senators Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell asking them to support fully funding The Global Fund.

The Global Fund is spent on issues such as poverty and disease in the developing world.

Organizers told 13 News The Global Fund makes an unbelievable difference in many lives.

"What we are doing in the world is not only bring people health and bringing people education and improving the quality of life, but we are also in the same breath we are also doing something that is good for our country and it brings us more goodwill in the world so it really is a win-win for us," said Josh Scott, Faith Representative for the Kentucky 2 Congressional District.

The local chapter is part of the second congressional district in Kentucky represented by Brett Guthrie.

If you want to get involved you can find the One Campaign on Facebook.