One Day of Relief, then Back Comes the Heat!

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Friday, September 13, 2019

Friday the 13th was another hot one, but a weak cold front easing through this evening will take a few notches off the heat and humidity for Saturday. Any rain with this front will be very isolated, ending later tonight. Temperatures still stay above average this weekend, although we do cool down into the upper 80s Saturday. We waste little time jumping right back into the 90s by Sunday, though...staying there through much of next week. Like this past week, rain chances look nill.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cooler and Less Humid

High 87, Low 61, winds NE-6

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hotter

High 93, Low 66, winds NE-5

MONDAY: Sunny and Hot

High 94, Low 65, winds E-8