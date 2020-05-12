One More Cool Day

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Matt Stephens
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Cloud cover will increase today with a slight chance of a shower possible this morning and another chance showing up toward evening. Expect another cooler-than-average day Today, as highs only reach the low 60s. Shower chances and cool temps persist Wednesday, but then comes a flip in the pattern with temperatures expected to climb into the 80s Thursday! The warmup will be accompanied by periodic chances for showers and thunderstorms into the weekend however, as an unsettled pattern shapes up.
TUESDAY: Clouds, Some Sun, a Shower Late
High 62, Low 49, winds SW-7
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, Showers Possible
High 67, Low 58, winds SE-8
THURSDAY: Breezy, Much Warmer, a T/Shower Possible
High 82, Low 63, winds SW-15
