One More Cool Day

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Matt Stephens

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Cloud cover will increase today with a slight chance of a shower possible this morning and another chance showing up toward evening. Expect another cooler-than-average day Today, as highs only reach the low 60s. Shower chances and cool temps persist Wednesday, but then comes a flip in the pattern with temperatures expected to climb into the 80s Thursday! The warmup will be accompanied by periodic chances for showers and thunderstorms into the weekend however, as an unsettled pattern shapes up.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TUESDAY: Clouds, Some Sun, a Shower Late

High 62, Low 49, winds SW-7

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, Showers Possible

High 67, Low 58, winds SE-8

THURSDAY: Breezy, Much Warmer, a T/Shower Possible

High 82, Low 63, winds SW-15

b>Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams