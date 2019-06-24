One More Stormy Day Before Settling Down

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Monday, June 24, 2019

Sunday brought a couple of rounds of strong to severe storms. We continue the trend to start the week with another chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Once again, there is the potential for a few severe storms Monday mainly along and east of I-65. The rain should end Monday night before hot and humid conditions settle in for the rest of the week. We heat back up into the 90s with more sunshine but there will be a daily chance of a late day pop-up shower or thunderstorm.

MONDAY: Scattered Showers & T/Storms

High 82, Low 67, winds SW-13

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warmer

High 87, Low 67, winds SW-8

WEDNESDAY: Warm and Humid, Afternoon Showers Possible

High 88, Low 68, winds SW-7

