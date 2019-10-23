One More Sunny Day!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Our slow warming trend continues into Thursday. The bright sunshine continues, as well. However, things turn more unsettled as the weekend closes in. A frontal system moves in Friday, stalling over the Tennessee Valley into Saturday. This spells a rainy conclusion to our week, with plenty more rain over the weekend. Some places could receive upwards of 2" of rain late Friday through Sunday morning. Sunshine returns early next week with seasonable temperatures.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Pleasant

High 73, Low 45, winds SW-6

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Cooler, Showers Developing

High 65, Low 50, winds NE-7

SATURDAY: Rain Likely

High 64, Low 49, winds E-7