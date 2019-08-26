One More Unsettled Day

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Monday, August 26, 2019

Widespread rain kept things damp and dreary Monday. Tuesday will be yet another day with plenty of clouds along with numerous showers and storms before we dry out. Once a frontal system clears our region Tuesday night, we will be treated to some GORGEOUS weather for the remainder of the week! With abundant sunshine returning, highs will top out in the low 80s Wednesday and Thursday with cool, comfy lows in the upper 50s! Readings warm a little this weekend, but sunshine looks to last into Labor Day.

TUESDAY: Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms

High 82, Low 65, winds SW-11

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Pleasant

High 83, Low 57, winds NW-7

THURSDAY: Sunny, Continued Pleasant

High 82, Low 58, winds N-8

