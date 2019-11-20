One Sunny Day Before Rain Returns

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

After some morning fog, Wednesday will be the pick of the week with mild temperatures and mostly sunny skies. A warm front will move through the region Thursday bringing with it more moisture and much warmer conditions. Rain will hold off Thursday during the day, but chances increase overnight. Friday looks wet as a cold front moves across the Commonwealth. Temperatures will be cooler this weekend but will be warming up again Thanksgiving week. We will see another system move in next Tuesday and Wednesday with chances for rain.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild

High 55, Low 40, winds SE-5

THURSDAY: Cloudy and Breezy with Rain Developing

High 63, Low 48, winds SW-15

FRIDAY: Cloudy with Rain Likely

High 54, Low 40, winds NE-9

