One arrested in Hadley after reports of a shotgun blast

The Warren County Sheriff's Office and Kentucky State Police responded to a neighborhood in Hadley Wednesday morning after a neighbor called reporting a shotgun blast.

A car was reported driving away from scene and neighbors heard people yelling threats.

Deputies arrived to find one man under the influence, who appeared to have been in a fight. Two people were home at the time, one man was arrested for public intoxication.

Shotgun shells were found on the ground at the scene.

Warren County Sheriff's deputies are still investigating the scene.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.