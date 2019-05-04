One dead after collision involving Grayson County Fire Department pickup truck

Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal accident involving an East Grayson County Fire Department pickup truck.

Just before 9 a.m., Dale Darst of Leitchfield was returning to the East Grayson County Fire House after responding to another collision which occurred earlier that morning.

According to officials, Darst was traveling north on Spurrier Road when the fire station's pickup crossed the center line and into the path of a Ford Explorer.

The driver of the Ford Explorer was pronounced dead on the scene.

Darst was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The identity of the deceased victim has not been released due to notification of next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing.