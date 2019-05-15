One dead after single motorcycle crash in Allen County

The Allen County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single motorcycle accident that left one man dead.

Officials say another vehicle saw a motorcycle that was already crashed on the side of Highway 100 near the 4500 block just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Sixty-one-year-old Richard Devee of Franklin was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Allen County Sheriff's Department says there was not anyone that witnessed the crash.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and are working to determine the cause of the crash. We will bring you more details as they become available.