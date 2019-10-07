One firefighter taken to hospital after a fire at Federal Mogul in Glasgow

The Glasgow Fire Department responded to a call of smoke showing at Federal Mogul. Firefighters found an outside covered area with approximately 800 to 1000 wood pallets on fire.

The Glasgow Fire Department extinguished the fire and was able to contain it. The fire was caused by the storage of smoldering materials placed too closely to the wood pallets.

One firefighter suffered a slight injury while on scene and was taken to T.J Samson Hospital by Barren-Metcalfe EMS. The firefighter was treated and released from the hospital.

The Glasgow Fire Department was on scene for approximately 4 hours.