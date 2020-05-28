One in-person voting location in Barren County for primary election

The Barren County's Clerk Office has announced it will have one in-person voting location for the primary election on June 23 which will take place at Barren County High School gym.

"I understand this sounds terrible, but I’m trying to do my best to work within the criteria set forth by the State Board of Elections, which is to reduce the number of polling locations while being able to accommodate a large volume of voters," said Helena Chase Birdwell, Barren County Clerk. "By using Barren County High School Gym, we will be able to meet the criteria."

She added that the plan is to have the ability to have multiple sign-in tables available to check in. Once you have your ballot, you will move to one of the polling booths, according to Birdwell.

This polling location will be open from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Early in-person voting will begin June 8 at the County Clerk’s Office, 117-1A North Public Square, and end on June 22.

To request a mail-in ballot, you should have received a postcard in the mail by now explaining how to go about that process. If not, go to GoVoteKY.com to request a ballot be mailed to you at your current address. You can also call the County Clerk’s Office at (270) 651-3783 for assistance with this.

The deadline to request a ballot to be mailed to you is June 15. All ballots must be postmarked by June 23.