A Warren County Jail inmate who escaped and was recaptured last February, has been indicted by the Grand Jury. Benjamin Pedigo, 27, is charged with Second Degree Escape.

Police say on February 10th Pedigo walked away from a work detail in Bowling Green. He was caught in Jamestown, Tennessee more than a week later.

Jailer Stephen Harmon says Pedigo is now being housed in the Maximum Security side of the jail. He is also charged with being a Persistent Felony Offender.