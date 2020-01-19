One year since her passing, Leah Carter honored with portico memorial

Just over one year ago, Monroe County laid to rest Leah Carter after finding her car was swept away by flood waters.

Civilian Volunteers, First Responders, family and friends searched for Leah for almost a week before finding her.

Those same family members, first responders, and friends gathered at Gamaliel United Methodist Church Sunday Morning as they watched the District Superintendent honor Leah Carter with a portico outside the church.

"Today's service was very special today. Honoring Leah was just very special for our church and community to do," said Mark Wallace, Leah's Uncle.

"Of course Leah meant so much to our church and her family. We had many people out searching for her during this time last year. Day and night 24/7 just working diligent. This time last year we had a Candle light vigil. It was a blessing to see everyone come together today," said Paul Mills, Pastor.

"It was obvious she made a lasting impact upon this community, so we celebrate her life today, and we continue to pray for her family and friends on the days to come," said Mark Dickinson, District Superintendent.

"All of the community members, church members, first responders and all that showed up today, I can't thank them for all they have done. It's a great day of worship and a great day to celebrate the life of Leah," said Ashton Wallace, Leah's cousin.

With the large turn out Sunday, it was apparent the big impact Leah had on the community.