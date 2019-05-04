Opening day for Beech Bend Park

It's that time of year for roller coasters, water rides, and tasty amusement park snacks. This weekend kicks off the summer opening of Beech Bend Park.

With the addition of the brand new "Laser Fury 360," a cross between bumper cars, laser tag, and virtual reality, General Manger Charlotte Gonzalez says she is excited to get the season started with the new addition to the park.

"But when I walk around like I've been doing the last hour and just seeing the families smiling, kids having a good time, I know why I'm here. I love the place and I love seeing kids have a good time," she said.

For a look at the park's schedule and coupons click Here.