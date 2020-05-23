Opening weekend at the Franklin Drive-In

Regular movie theaters might still have their doors closed, but that doesn't mean you can't still enjoy seeing a movie with your family.

The Franklin Drive-In is celebrating its 51st season of outdoor movies however, this season might look different than others.

Only 8 customers are allowed at the concession stands at a time and you must remain 6 feet apart while waiting inside or outside the building.

The drive-in is also limiting how many cars can enter each showing.

"If you notice in our theater we usually park two cars between each pole now we are having one car parked directly in the center and that gives them well over 6 foot on either side so they can sit out in their lawn chairs with no mask they can go around their vehicle with no mask. It is only when they come to the common areas like the restrooms and the concession stand that we ask them to wear them," said Gary Price, Owner.

Gary says the drive-in has plenty of movies to show since they have been closed for several months and he expects the first new releases to come out around July

The drive-in will be open from Thursday night through Sunday night and they will post the movie they'll be playing each week on their Facebook page, which you can visit by clicking