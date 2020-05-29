Openings for COVID-19 testing in Bowling Green Friday

Warren County Judge Executive Mike Buchanon said there were still plenty of openings for COVID-19 testing at Basil Griffin Park Friday.

Judge Buchanon said the testing is moving fast and there is no waiting. He said that testing will continue to be available through next week at Basil Griffin Park, off Three Springs Road in Bowling Green.

Buchanon asked that everyone please take a few minutes to be tested and to ask all coworkers to be tested as well.

Testing is open to everyone and people need to register at everyone who wants to be tested needs to register at KrogerHealth.com/covidtesting.

If you encounter trouble registering online, call Kroger Healthcare testing at Basil Griffin Park at 1-888-852-2567 and select option 3, then follow the prompts.