Opportunity Zone forum and workshop held in Bowling Green

From Elected officials, to pastors, realtors and retired educators, several members of the Bowling Green community gathered at the Mt..Zion Baptist Church for a Opportunity Zone forum and workshop.

Opportunity Zones were created after the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. It encourages long term investment in low income communities.

The forum and workshop had a panel of experts to inform and explain what opportunity zones are and how they could invest in them.

The first deadline to invest in opportunity zones and receive the full benefits is in December of this year.