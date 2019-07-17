Oppressive Heat Takes Hold!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING THROUGH SUNDAY...

The remnants of Hurricane Barry are moving away, though a slight chance for storms remains for Thursday. High pressure expanding eastward out of the Plains will bring us our hottest readings and heat indices of the season to date! Highs soar into the low to mid-90s Thursday into the weekend. These readings coupled with the very muggy air will send heat index values soaring to near 110° each afternoon! Stay hydrated and don't overexert yourself if you must work outdoors in the heat. Relief comes our way with the return of shower and storm chances along with a cooldown early next week.

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Hot and Humid, Isolated T/Storms

High 92, Low 74, winds SW-7

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Very Hot and Humid

High 94, Low 74, winds SW-5

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Continued Hot and Humid

High 94, Low 73, winds SW-7